Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber Sells 10,696 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

