Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber Sells 10,696 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
