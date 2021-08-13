U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Reduced by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,157 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

