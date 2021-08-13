U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

USCR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of USCR opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $142,823. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.