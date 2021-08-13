UBS Group Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.65.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 18,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after acquiring an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after acquiring an additional 88,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,902,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,676,000 after acquiring an additional 597,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

