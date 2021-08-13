UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.70.

UBS stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $17.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

