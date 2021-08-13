UBS Group Raises Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$81.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.08.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.13. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$47.72 and a 1 year high of C$80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 132.02%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

