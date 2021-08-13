UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

Shares of UDHCF stock remained flat at $$14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.