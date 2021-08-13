Unifty (NIF) Price Reaches $27.93 on Top Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $29.28 million and approximately $219,546.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.93 or 0.00060394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00137952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00149548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.98 or 0.99948823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.27 or 0.00863447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,508 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

