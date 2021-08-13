Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €23.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.45 ($34.65).

UN01 opened at €33.34 ($39.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €33.33 ($39.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.57. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

