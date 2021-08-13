Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.64. Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 118.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Unique Fabricating worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience.

