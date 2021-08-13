United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $193.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

