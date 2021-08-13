United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $1.00 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in United States Antimony by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

