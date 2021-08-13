United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $1.00 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in United States Antimony by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

