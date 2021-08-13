Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Usio updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of USIO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Usio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,495 shares of company stock worth $378,306 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.