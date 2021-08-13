Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stephens

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

UTZ stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Utz Brands by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

