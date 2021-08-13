Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 1,086,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

