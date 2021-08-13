Vai (VAI) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $89.14 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00139697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00151004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.17 or 0.99959919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00864581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.