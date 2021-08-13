Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $214.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $218.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

