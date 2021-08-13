Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

