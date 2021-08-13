Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.69. 10,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,195. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

