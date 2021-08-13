Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.