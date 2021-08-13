Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. FIL Ltd increased its position in Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $166.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 over the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

