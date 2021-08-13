Validity Hits Market Cap of $20.92 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Validity has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00010054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $27.05 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00202588 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,372,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,371,709 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

