Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 835,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Shares of Vallourec stock remained flat at $$9.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.
Vallourec Company Profile
