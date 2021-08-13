Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

