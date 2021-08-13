Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.66 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $161.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

