Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $162.12. The stock had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $162.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.