Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $24,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VEU traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $63.62. 906,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

