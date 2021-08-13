Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Decreased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC stock opened at $158.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $158.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.