Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after buying an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $244.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

