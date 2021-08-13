Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,476,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

