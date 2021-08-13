Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.32. 330,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

