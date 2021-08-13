Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.20. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,322. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

