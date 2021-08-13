Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

VOO traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $409.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $409.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

