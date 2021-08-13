Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

VTEB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. 7,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

