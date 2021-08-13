Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

NYSE VAPO opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $676.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.