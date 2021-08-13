Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Down 1%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). 87,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.