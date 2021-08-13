Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.80. The company had a trading volume of 774,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,766. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

