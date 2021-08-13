Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

