Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $541.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $541.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.18 million and the highest is $576.19 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $474.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

VNTR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 300,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.