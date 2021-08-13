Veritaseum Hits One Day Volume of $2,276.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $48.80 million and $2,276.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for about $22.70 or 0.00047676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00887762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00104612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043894 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

