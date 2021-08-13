Veriti Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagen by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,327 shares of company stock valued at $16,199,025. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $156.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.