Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $568.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $572.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.