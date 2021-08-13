Veriti Management LLC Invests $309,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

