Veriti Management LLC Invests $318,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

NYSE PBH opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

