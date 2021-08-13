Veriti Management LLC Invests $380,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $602.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.96 and a fifty-two week high of $618.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.55.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.90.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $36,082,270. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

