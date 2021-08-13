Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

