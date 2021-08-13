Veriti Management LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 79.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

