Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,884,058 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,884,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,639,000. Flagstar Bancorp makes up approximately 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 500,922 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $799,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,054,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. 5,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.