Versor Investments LP Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,753,000 after acquiring an additional 111,709 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,308. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

