Versor Investments LP Has $988,000 Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

